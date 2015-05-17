From Four Different Corners Of Africa, Four Bold New Albums
World-music DJ Betto Arcos is back — this time, with music he's found all over the African continent. The host of Global Village on KPFK in Los Angeles recently joined NPR's Arun Rath to discuss new albums from four different corners of Africa, including soulful songs from a prison in Malawi, dance music from Congo and a collaboration between a Malian singer and a Cuban pianist. Hear their conversation at the audio link, and check out the music below.
1 of 4 — From Kinshasa
2 of 4 — I Have No Everything Here
I Have No Everything Here
3 of 4 — Zoy Zoy
Zoy Zoy
4 of 4 — At Home
At Home
