The Best Of Jazz Night In America, Season One (So Far)

In our first 19 Jazz Night In America webcasts, we've presented over 150 musicians from 13 venues in six cities — with many more musicians and locations on the way. Whether in huge concert auditoriums like Jazz at Lincoln Center's Rose Hall to tiny basement salons like Mezzrow in New York, we've heard from living legends, rising stars and very, very talented artists somewhere in between.

For our 20th episode, we've selected some of our favorite moments of the bunch. Jazz Night In America presents highlights from its first batch of programs, featuring artists like Lou Donaldson, Dr. Lonnie Smith, Wynton Marsalis, Pedrito Martinez, Robert Glasper, Miguel Zenón, Johnny O'Neal and many more.

Copyright 2022 WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center. To see more, visit WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center.