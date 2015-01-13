Discoveries From globalFEST 2015

The news headlines weren't always easy to read last week, between the mass shootings in Paris and the relentless violence in Nigeria. But over the weekend, in New York City, some of the most remarkable global music groups in the world converged for a moment of musical solidarity. They came from as far away as Senegal and as close as Texas for the annual globalFEST, one unforgettable night of rapturous dancing, musical meditation and kinship. As Leonard Bernstein once famously said, "This will be our reply to violence: To make music more intensely, more beautifully, more devotedly than ever before."

All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen is joined by NPR Music's Anastasia Tsioulcas, NPR contributor and Afropop.org senior editor Banning Eyre, and Rob Weisberg of WQXR (who also hosts WFMU's Transpacific Sound Paradise) to revisit some of the highlights and favorite discoveries from this year's globalFEST.

