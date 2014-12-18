The Best Of 2014: Alt.Latino Listeners' Picks

Listen to the Show Listen • 28:59

One of the best things about doing Alt.Latino is that every day, Alt.Latino co host Felix Contreras and I get to talk to people from around the world who love music as much as we do. We both got into journalism for many reasons and one is that while we love talking to people. Alt.Latino give us a great excuse to seek out like minded music fans.

It's also a great way to learn about music. We've found out about some of our favorite musicians through recommendations from Alt.Latino listeners.

A few weeks ago we premiered our Favorite Latin Music Of 2014 show. But as always, Alt.Latino is a dialogue, so we asked listeners to write in and recommend the best music we missed. To the surprise of no one, you guys had some fantastic suggestions.

Of course, the conversation at Alt.Latino never ends, so let us know what other music blew your minds in 2014.

