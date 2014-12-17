Poll Results: Listeners Pick Their Favorite Albums Of 2014
We love hearing what our listeners think are the best albums of the year. It's a fun way to see how our own picks line up with our audience's, and a chance to discover some surprises we may have missed. (There are always surprises we missed.)
For 2014, our listeners decided St. Vincent's stunning self-titled release, which came out way back in February, was the best album of the year. No other record came close in our annual poll. St. Vincent had twice as many votes as the next closest contender, Alt-J's This Is All Yours.
Beck's gorgeous, meditative Morning Phase came in third, while FKA twigs' strangely transfixing LP1 and Jack White's bone-rattling Lazaretto round out the top five.
Below, you'll find a playlist with the Top 25 albums chosen by our listeners, along with a more comprehensive list of the Top 100 albums. If you'd like to head over to your favorite local record store and go on a shopping spree, here's a downloadable PDF of the Top 100.
Thanks for tuning in with us this year, and for being the greatest listeners we could ever hope for!
The Top 100 Listener Picks For 2014
1. St. Vincent, St. Vincent
2. Alt-J, This Is All Yours
3. Beck, Morning Phase
4. FKA twigs, LP1
5. Jack White, Lazaretto
6. The Black Keys, Turn Blue
7. Spoon, They Want My Soul
8. The War On Drugs, Lost In The Dream
9. Sylvan Esso, Sylvan Esso
10. Lana Del Rey, Ultraviolence
11. Sharon Van Etten, Are We There
12. Future Islands, Singles
13. Jenny Lewis, The Voyager
14. The New Pornographers, Brill Bruisers
15. Lykke Li, I Never Learn
16. Broken Bells, After The Disco
17. Phantogram, Voices
18. Aphex Twin, Syro
19. Michael Jackson, Xscape
20. Hozier, Hozier
21. Flying Lotus, You're Dead!
22. Caribou, Our Love
23. Taylor Swift, 1989
24. TV On The Radio, Seeds
25. Perfume Genius, Too Bright
26. Foo Fighters, Sonic Highways
27. Chet Faker, Built On Glass
28. First Aid Kit, Stay Gold
29. Run The Jewels, Run The Jewels 2
30. Sturgill Simpson, Metamodern Sounds In Country Music
31. Weezer, Everything Will Be Alright In The End
32. Damon Albarn, Everyday Robots
33. The Antlers, Familiars
34. Angel Olsen, Burn Your Fire For No Witness
35. Interpol, El Pintor
36. Damien Rice, My Favourite Faded Fantasy
37. Cloud Nothings, Here And Nowhere Else
38. Azealia Banks, Broke With Expensive Taste
39. PHOX, PHOX
40. Banks, Goddess
41. Coldplay, Ghost Stories
42. Sun Kil Moon, Benji
43. Mac DeMarco, Salad Days
44. Sam Smith, In The Lonely Hour
45. Real Estate, Atlas
46. tUnE-yArDs, Nikki Nack
47. Conor Oberst, Upside Down Mountain
48. Warpaint, Warpaint
49. Ed Sheeran, x
50. St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Half The City
51. Sia, 1000 Forms Of Fear
52. Andrew Bird, Things Are Really Great Here, Sort Of...
53. Foxygen, ...And Star Power
54. Pharrell Williams, G I R L
55. Nickel Creek, A Dotted Line
56. Leonard Cohen, Popular Problems
57. Chromeo, White Women
58. Iggy Azalea, The New Classic
59. U2, Songs Of Innocence
60. Ariel Pink, Pom Pom
61. Ryan Adams, Ryan Adams
62. Ty Segall, Manipulator
63. Little Dragon, Nabuma Rubberband
64. Karen O, Crush Songs
65. Thom Yorke, Tomorrow's Modern Boxes
66. Kimbra, The Golden Echo
67. Ray LaMontagne, Supernova
68. Perfect Pussy, Say Yes To Love
69. Cold War Kids, Hold My Home
70. James Vincent McMorrow, Post Tropical
71. Imogen Heap, Sparks
72. OK Go, Hungry Ghosts
73. Bruce Springsteen, High Hopes
74. The Flaming Lips, With A Little Help From My Fwends
75. Julian Casablancas + The Voidz, Tyranny
76. Parquet Courts, Sunbathing Animal
77. Kishi Bashi, Lighght
78. J Mascis, Tied To A Star
79. Swans, To Be Kind
80. Robert Plant, lullaby... And The Ceaseless Roar
81. Lake Street Dive, Bad Self Portraits
82. Ex Hex, Rips
83. "Weird Al" Yankovic, Mandatory Fun
84. Wye Oak, Shriek
85. Foster The People, Supermodel
86. Tweedy, Sukierae
87. Grouper, Ruins
88. Royksopp, The Inevitable End
89. Prince, Art Official Age
90. Death Grips, The Powers That B
91. Pixies, Indie Cindy
92. Alvvays, Alvvays
93. Hurray For The Riff Raff, Small Town Heroes
94. The Hold Steady, Teeth Dreams
95. Mogwai, Rave Tapes
96. Die Antwoord, Donker Mag
97. Pink Floyd, The Endless River
98. Stephen Malkmus And The Jicks, Wig Out At Jagbags
99. Shovels & Ropes, Swimmin' Time
100. Jessie Ware, Tough Love
