Poll Results: Listeners Pick Their Favorite Albums Of 2014

We love hearing what our listeners think are the best albums of the year. It's a fun way to see how our own picks line up with our audience's, and a chance to discover some surprises we may have missed. (There are always surprises we missed.)

For 2014, our listeners decided St. Vincent's stunning self-titled release, which came out way back in February, was the best album of the year. No other record came close in our annual poll. St. Vincent had twice as many votes as the next closest contender, Alt-J's This Is All Yours.

Beck's gorgeous, meditative Morning Phase came in third, while FKA twigs' strangely transfixing LP1 and Jack White's bone-rattling Lazaretto round out the top five.

Below, you'll find a playlist with the Top 25 albums chosen by our listeners, along with a more comprehensive list of the Top 100 albums. If you'd like to head over to your favorite local record store and go on a shopping spree, here's a downloadable PDF of the Top 100.

Thanks for tuning in with us this year, and for being the greatest listeners we could ever hope for!

The Top 100 Listener Picks For 2014

1. St. Vincent, St. Vincent

2. Alt-J, This Is All Yours

3. Beck, Morning Phase

4. FKA twigs, LP1

5. Jack White, Lazaretto

6. The Black Keys, Turn Blue

7. Spoon, They Want My Soul

8. The War On Drugs, Lost In The Dream

9. Sylvan Esso, Sylvan Esso

10. Lana Del Rey, Ultraviolence

11. Sharon Van Etten, Are We There

12. Future Islands, Singles

13. Jenny Lewis, The Voyager

14. The New Pornographers, Brill Bruisers

15. Lykke Li, I Never Learn

16. Broken Bells, After The Disco

17. Phantogram, Voices

18. Aphex Twin, Syro

19. Michael Jackson, Xscape

20. Hozier, Hozier

21. Flying Lotus, You're Dead!

22. Caribou, Our Love

23. Taylor Swift, 1989

24. TV On The Radio, Seeds

25. Perfume Genius, Too Bright

26. Foo Fighters, Sonic Highways

27. Chet Faker, Built On Glass

28. First Aid Kit, Stay Gold

29. Run The Jewels, Run The Jewels 2

30. Sturgill Simpson, Metamodern Sounds In Country Music

31. Weezer, Everything Will Be Alright In The End

32. Damon Albarn, Everyday Robots

33. The Antlers, Familiars

34. Angel Olsen, Burn Your Fire For No Witness

35. Interpol, El Pintor

36. Damien Rice, My Favourite Faded Fantasy

37. Cloud Nothings, Here And Nowhere Else

38. Azealia Banks, Broke With Expensive Taste

39. PHOX, PHOX

40. Banks, Goddess

41. Coldplay, Ghost Stories

42. Sun Kil Moon, Benji

43. Mac DeMarco, Salad Days

44. Sam Smith, In The Lonely Hour

45. Real Estate, Atlas

46. tUnE-yArDs, Nikki Nack

47. Conor Oberst, Upside Down Mountain

48. Warpaint, Warpaint

49. Ed Sheeran, x

50. St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Half The City

51. Sia, 1000 Forms Of Fear

52. Andrew Bird, Things Are Really Great Here, Sort Of...

53. Foxygen, ...And Star Power

54. Pharrell Williams, G I R L

55. Nickel Creek, A Dotted Line

56. Leonard Cohen, Popular Problems

57. Chromeo, White Women

58. Iggy Azalea, The New Classic

59. U2, Songs Of Innocence

60. Ariel Pink, Pom Pom

61. Ryan Adams, Ryan Adams

62. Ty Segall, Manipulator

63. Little Dragon, Nabuma Rubberband

64. Karen O, Crush Songs

65. Thom Yorke, Tomorrow's Modern Boxes

66. Kimbra, The Golden Echo

67. Ray LaMontagne, Supernova

68. Perfect Pussy, Say Yes To Love

69. Cold War Kids, Hold My Home

70. James Vincent McMorrow, Post Tropical

71. Imogen Heap, Sparks

72. OK Go, Hungry Ghosts

73. Bruce Springsteen, High Hopes

74. The Flaming Lips, With A Little Help From My Fwends

75. Julian Casablancas + The Voidz, Tyranny

76. Parquet Courts, Sunbathing Animal

77. Kishi Bashi, Lighght

78. J Mascis, Tied To A Star

79. Swans, To Be Kind

80. Robert Plant, lullaby... And The Ceaseless Roar

81. Lake Street Dive, Bad Self Portraits

82. Ex Hex, Rips

83. "Weird Al" Yankovic, Mandatory Fun

84. Wye Oak, Shriek

85. Foster The People, Supermodel

86. Tweedy, Sukierae

87. Grouper, Ruins

88. Royksopp, The Inevitable End

89. Prince, Art Official Age

90. Death Grips, The Powers That B

91. Pixies, Indie Cindy

92. Alvvays, Alvvays

93. Hurray For The Riff Raff, Small Town Heroes

94. The Hold Steady, Teeth Dreams

95. Mogwai, Rave Tapes

96. Die Antwoord, Donker Mag

97. Pink Floyd, The Endless River

98. Stephen Malkmus And The Jicks, Wig Out At Jagbags

99. Shovels & Ropes, Swimmin' Time

100. Jessie Ware, Tough Love

