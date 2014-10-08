Miguel Zenón's 'Identities Are Changeable'

Miguel Zenón possesses rare talent, both for the level of his alto saxophone virtuosity and the ability to make complex compositions immediate and accessible. But he's but one of many who moved to New York City to pursue jazz. And he's one of over one million New-York-area residents of Puerto Rican origin.

Recently, he interviewed a number of fellow transplanted Puerto Ricans, especially musicians, about their ethnic and national identities. That audio formed the frameworks for a new suite of compositions for quartet and large ensemble, collected on his new album Identities Are Changeable. In advance of the album release this fall, he presents that music with the 'Identities' Big Band at the Newport Jazz Festival.

Set List

All compositions by Miguel Zenón.

"Through Culture and Tradition"

"Same Fight"

"My Home"

"First Language"

Personnel

Miguel Zenón, alto saxophone; Luis Perdomo, piano; Hans Glawischnig, bass; Henry Cole, drums. With the 'Identities' Big Band: Mat Jodrell, trumpet; Jonathan Powell, trumpet; Michael Rodriguez, trumpet; Alexander Norris, trumpet; Tim Albright, trombone; Alan Ferber, trombone; Ryan Keberle, trombone; Will Vinson, alto saxophone; Michael Thomas, alto saxophone; John Ellis, tenor saxophone; Samir Zarif, tenor saxophone; Chris Cheek, baritone saxophone.

Copyright 2022 WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center. To see more, visit WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center.