New Mix: Damien Rice (Premiere), Leonard Cohen, Caroline Rose, Afternoons

Do you find yourself saying "no" more often than not? Robin Hilton does, which is why he kicks off this week's All Songs Considered with L.A.-based Afternoons' joyful sing-along, "Say Yes."

Next, Bob Boilen recaps his recent trip to the Americana Music Festival in Nashville, discussing some exciting new discoveries and selecting a rockabilly-tinged tune from Caroline Rose called "Blood on Your Bootheels." A nod to "These Boots Were Made For Walkin,'" perhaps?

Robin continues with a quieter song from Damien Rice, whose new album, My Favourite Faded Fantasy, is set to be released Nov. 11. On a similar note, Bob selects a brooding number from Leonard Cohen's new album, Popular Problems, which was released just days after Cohen's 80th birthday.

Joined in the studio by editor Lars Gotrich, the hosts introduce the noisy title track from Maryland-based Two Inch Astronaut's upcoming album, Foulbrood. After falling into a daze of '90s nostalgia, Robin closes the show with a track from shoegazey noise pop band Medicine, whose new album, Home Everywhere, comes out Oct. 28.

