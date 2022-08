The New York band played songs from its upcoming album, El Pintor (out Sept. 9), on August 26 at Mack Sennett Studios in Los Angeles. Watch the entire show right here, or stream the new album over here.

Set List

"Say Hello to Angels"

"Evil"

"C'mere"

"Hands Away"

"Breaker 1"

"Length Of Love"

"My Desire"

"Not Even Jail"

"Anywhere"

"Same Town, New Story"

"Take You On A Cruise"

"All The Rage Back Home"

