Heavy Rotation: Our Panel's 10 Favorite Songs Of The Year (So Far)
1 of 9 — Hawk House.
2 of 9 — The Orwells.
Jory Lee Cordy
3 of 9 — Nickel Creek.
Brantley Gutierrez
4 of 9 — Zara McFarlane.
5 of 9 — Benjamin Booker.
Max Norton
6 of 9 — Jack White.
Jo McCaughey
7 of 9 — The War On Drugs.
Dusdin Condren
8 of 9 — The Notwist.
Joerg Koopman
9 of 9 — Haley Bonar.
Graham Tolbert
Heavy Rotation is a monthly sampler of public radio hosts' favorite songs. Check out past editions here.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.