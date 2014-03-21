Heavy Rotation: 10 SXSW Discoveries Public Radio Can't Stop Playing
1 of 10 — Future Islands.
2 of 10 — Sergio Mendoza Y La Orkesta.
3 of 10 — Spray Paint.
Jon Chamberlain
4 of 10 — PHOX.
5 of 10 — Ex Hex.
Jonah Takagi
6 of 10 — Ages and Ages.
7 of 10 — Bear Hands.
8 of 10 — The Strypes.
Andrew Whitton
9 of 10 — Reese.
10 of 10 — Oil Boom.
Heavy Rotation is a monthly sampler of public radio hosts' favorite songs. Check out past editions here.
