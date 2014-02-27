© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published February 27, 2014 at 1:00 AM EST
Parker Millsap.
1 of 10  — Parker Millsap.
Ana Tijoux.
2 of 10  — Ana Tijoux.
Angel Olsen.
3 of 10  — Angel Olsen.
Takuya Kuroda.
4 of 10  — Takuya Kuroda.
Laura Cantrell's new album, No Way There From Here, comes out Jan. 28.
5 of 10  — Laura Cantrell's new album, No Way There From Here, comes out Jan. 28.
Amy Dickerson
Elbow.
6 of 10  — Elbow.
Hozier.
7 of 10  — Hozier.
Dara Munnis
NO.
8 of 10  — NO.
Composer Ken Thomson.
9 of 10  — Composer Ken Thomson.
Composer Ken Thomson.
Naomi White
shift/away by Louis Weeks.
10 of 10  — shift/away by Louis Weeks.

Heavy Rotation is a monthly sampler of public radio hosts' favorite songs. Check out past editions here.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News