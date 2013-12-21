© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Top 10 Folk And Americana Albums Of 2013

Folk Alley | By Linda Fahey,
Kim Ruehl
Published December 21, 2013 at 7:00 AM EST
Jason Isbell performs at the 2013 Newport Folk Festival.
Meagan Beauchemin for NPR
Jason Isbell performs at the 2013 Newport Folk Festival.

The best folk music released in 2013 was, almost without exception, of the intensely personal variety. These remarkable albums struggled with addiction and death, coming of age, faith and the unstoppable rhythm of change. Three of these releases came from well-loved artists making music in ways that nobody saw coming. But all of the recordings listed below challenged us to open our minds and consider things differently, find beauty in small places and discover possibility in life's many challenges.

Copyright 2022 Folk Alley. To see more, visit Folk Alley.

Anais Mitchell and Jefferson Hamer, Child Ballads.
1 of 10  — Anais Mitchell and Jefferson Hamer, Child Ballads.
/
Aoife O'Donovan, Fossils.
2 of 10  — Aoife O'Donovan, Fossils.
/
Guy Clark, My Favorite Picture Of You.
3 of 10  — Guy Clark, My Favorite Picture Of You.
/
Elephant Revival, These Changing Skies.
4 of 10  — Elephant Revival, These Changing Skies.
/
Jason Isbell, Southeastern
5 of 10  — Jason Isbell, Southeastern
/
Mandolin Orange, This Side Of Jordan.
6 of 10  — Mandolin Orange, This Side Of Jordan.
/
The Milk Carton Kids, The Ash & Clay.
7 of 10  — The Milk Carton Kids, The Ash & Clay.
/
Patty Griffin, American Kid.
8 of 10  — Patty Griffin, American Kid.
/
Pharis & Jason Romero, Long Gone Out West Blues.
9 of 10  — Pharis & Jason Romero, Long Gone Out West Blues.
/
Sarah Jarosz, Build Me Up From Bones.
10 of 10  — Sarah Jarosz, Build Me Up From Bones.
/

Tags

NPR News
Linda Fahey
See stories by Linda Fahey
Kim Ruehl