All Songs Considered: The Year In Music, 2013

What defined music in 2013? All Songs Considered kicks off NPR Music's year-end coverage by humbly submitting the following themes for your consideration: The long-awaited return of legends. New favorites who arrived fully formed. The triumph of elaborate promotion. The sneak-attack album drop. On this special edition of the show, Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton are joined by NPR Music's Stephen Thompson and Ann Powers for a roughly chronological tour through the musical high points of the year.

From My Bloody Valentine's unexpected comeback album, its first in 22 years, to excellent debuts from Valerie June and San Fermin, 2013 was full of surprises. Kanye West and Vampire Weekend released career re-defining albums. Uncompromising veterans Bill Callahan and The Flaming Lips refined their well-established sounds. We also remember musicians we lost in the last year and Bob explains why 2013 was the year that "concerts got too loud."

This is only the beginning of our year-end extravaganza. Stay tuned: Next week NPR Music will present lists of our 50 favorite albums and 100 favorite songs, as well as individual lists from Bob, Robin, Stephen and Ann. And you can share your favorites with us right now: Vote for your top 10 albums of 2013 and we'll publish the results next week.

What defined your year in music? Let us know in our comment section below!

