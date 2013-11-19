New Mix: Death Grips, Angel Olsen, GEMS, and More

On this episode of All Songs Considered, hear Robin Hilton explain why he has a Yo Gabba Gabba! song stuck in his head every day, and how the best remedy this week has been the new Death Grips record, Government Plates.

We've also got an electrified cut from the arresting singer-songwriter Angel Olsen. Her new album doesn't come out till February, but it's an early frontrunner for one of Bob Boilen's favorites in 2014. Bob also shares new music from the appropriately named Quilt, a band that patches together light and airy, but droning songs within songs. Plus a new cut from the colorful dream-pop band GEMS. Meanwhile, Robin shares a song from the band Ages And Ages that's filled him with so much hope he thinks it could actually change your life - or at least how you're feeling at the moment. He also revisits his previous hometown of Athens, GA where he's discovered yet another great band called The New Sound Of Numbers.

We need your help putting together our Thanksgiving edition of All Songs! Our current Question of the Week asks: What song best describes your family? Go to our Soundcloud page and record your story for us. We'll share some of our favorites on next week's show.

