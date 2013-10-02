Ravi Coltrane Quartet: Live At The Village Vanguard

After releasing his latest album, last year's Spirit Fiction, saxophonist Ravi Coltrane put his decade-old quartet on hiatus, and has now assembled a new group. Had John Coltrane lived to see his son grow up, he might have told Ravi about how his own "classic quartet" broke up; he'd begun to incorporate new voices (including Ravi's mother Alice Coltrane) by the time his new band recorded live at the Village Vanguard in 1966. But that exchange never happened, and Ravi Coltrane discovered his inheritance on his own. Perhaps that's one reason why he developed a sleek and modern approach, loosely suggesting his father's adventurous spirit but not his signature sound.

Ravi Coltrane will soon bring his new band into the Village Vanguard for a week. WBGO and NPR Music presented a live video webcast and radio broadcast of the Ravi Coltrane Quartet in concert.

Set List

"Who Wants Ice Cream?" (R. Alessi)

"Word Order" (R. Coltrane)

"Segment" (C. Parker)

"Quilly's Blade" (R. Coltrane)

"For Turiya" (C. Haden)

"Mr. Day" (J. Coltrane)

Personnel

Ravi Coltrane, saxophones

David Virelles, piano

Dezron Douglas, bass

Johnathan Blake, drums

Copyright 2013 WBGO