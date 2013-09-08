© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Latin Music That's Rocking The Americas

By NPR Staff
Published September 8, 2013 at 7:14 AM EDT
Andrea Echeverri of Aterciopelados.
Karl Walter
/
Getty Images
Andrea Echeverri of Aterciopelados.

The hosts of Alt.Latino stop by Weekend Edition Sunday once again to share some favorite new songs from across the Americas. Speaking from Mexico City where she's currently on assignment, Jasmine Garsd offers a tune that's getting nonstop airplay on Mexican radio, and explains cumbia, a genre she says is Latin America's musical backbone. Felix Contreras plays a new track from a Colombian superstar. Also included is a premiere from Juana Molina, an Argentine singer who has garnered a cult following in the U.S. indie rock scene.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

x
1 of 2  — x
x
/ x
Los Angeles Azules
2 of 2  — Los Angeles Azules
Los Angeles Azules
/ courtesy of the artist

Tags

NPR News
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff