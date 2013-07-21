© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hüsker Dü's Timekeeper Finds A Lost Paradise

By NPR Staff
Published July 21, 2013 at 4:59 PM EDT
Grant Hart has had an enigmatic career since his days drumming with the influential punk trio Hüsker Dü.
Courtesy of the artist
Grant Hart has had an enigmatic career since his days drumming with the influential punk trio Hüsker Dü.

In the 1980's, few bands bridged the gap between hardcore punk and what would become alternative rock quite like Minnesota's Hüsker Dü.

The personalities in the trio, however, were not as harmonious, and their partnership dissolved before the decade's end. Guitarist Bob Mould went on to a successful recording career. Bassist Greg Norton dropped out of music and became a chef. And that leaves ... drummer Grant Hart.

Since the end of Husker Du, Hart has been either incredibly productive or absent from the public eye for years at a time. Now, after four years away, he's back with a very ambitious concept record. It's based on an unpublished work of the late William S. Burroughs, who had adapted Milton's Paradise Lost for the stage — and renamed it Lost Paradise.

"I've always been attracted to the [Milton] line, 'Awake, arise, or be for ever fall'n," Hart says. "There's a revolutionary in me that really loves that kind of thinking."

Grant Hart spoke with NPR's Jacki Lyden about the making of his new double album, The Argument. Click the audio link to hear more of their conversation.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff