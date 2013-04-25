Azuquita Pa'l Cafe: What Coffee Songs Mean To Latin America

My godmother once gave me a solemn warning about boys: There is no such thing as "just a cup of coffee." She was right. Coffee is a cunning, baffling brew that has led political factions to battle; race is discussed through it; heartbreak has been stewed in it; and, much like my godmother cautioned me, many a passionate night has been launched with a single, delicious cup of coffee.

This week, NPR's Morning Edition is airing a series about the politics, science and economics of the drink. Coffee runs through the veins of Latin America. The variations on the very preparation of coffee are fantastic. You can go to Mexico and have a delicious cafe de olla (water, coffee beans, brown sugar and cinnamon are brought to boil in a mud vase); head over to Cuba and have a cafe cubano (sugar is added to the container into which the espresso will drip, allowing the espresso to mix with the sugar as it is brewed); and in Argentina, we are gastronomically committed to our culture of melancholy. We will make you una lagrima de cafe (which means "a teardrop" of coffee poured into a foaming cup of milk.

Having traveled throughout the continent, I've often expressed amazement at people who, given the rich variety of the drink, will seek out a Starbucks coffee in a place with as venerable a coffee tradition as Colombia or Mexico. But even this phenomenon speaks to the socioeconomic symbolism of coffee: Where you get yours and in what container you carry it signifies who you are, what you believe in and what you aspire to be.

Because coffee it is so ubiquitous on our continent, it is naturally a constant theme in music. It's often used as a misleadingly casual way to discuss sociopolitical realities: In the seemingly cute "A Falência do Café," Brazilian legend Gilberto Gil slams the landed Brazilian coffee aristocracy. In "Ay Mama Ines," legendary Cuban musician Bola de Nieve cleverly slips in a line indicative of black-white power dynamics in 1930s Cuba: "We come here to beg / that you let us sing and dance / Ay Mama Ines / All us black people drink coffee."

And, of course, coffee is also about sex: How could such a powerful brew, oscillating between jarring bitterness and a sweet high, not be? The iconic Gran Combo de Puerto Rico sings, "How inspired was the creator, when he made womankind / Oh, and how good that he told her to let herself be loved ... and he gave men sugar to put in the coffee" — a sweet description of how delicious a love between two people can be.

My personal favorite song which mentions coffee is "Você não entende nada" and "Cotidiano" — actually two Brazilian tunes (by Chico Buarque and Caetano Veloso, respectively) which are often performed together live. They are both songs that capture a nightmarish labyrinth of middle-class boredom. It is far easier to portray intense emotions like rage, lust and love than it is to accurately paint a picture of monotony, and the ability to do so is what makes Veloso and Buarque such talented lyricists. They focus in on — and obsess on — little, maddening details of an uneventful life.

Such as coffee, as Buarque sings, "When I get home, nothing consoles me / You set the table / I eat I eat I eat (I eat you) ... Bring me my coffee with sweetener / I drink it..." Under the Brazilian mellowness, a deep anxiety is boiling. But only on occasion is there the subtle threat that something will come unhinged in the routine — as when Buarque threatens with anthropophagy, or sex. To which Veloso adds, "Everyday, she does everything the same ... she says she is waiting for me for dinner / and she kisses me with a coffee mouth / All day long, I think of stopping / At noon, I think of saying 'no' / Then I think of what life to live / and I shut myself up with a mouthful of beans." Of course, neither of them will ever dare break the comfortable spell. Dinner will be served at the same time tomorrow, as will coffee.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mi madrina una vez me hizo una advertencia seria acerca de los hombres: "no existe tal cosa como 'nomás tomemos un café.' " Vaya que tenía razón. El café es una bebida misteriosa y desconcertante que ha causado batallas políticas; bajo del velo del café se ha hablado de lo que está prohibido hablar, como las relaciones entre negros y blancos, peones y terratenientes. Es una excelente poción para curar un mal de amor y, tal como me advirtió mi madrina, un sin fin de noches de pasión han sido lanzadas por un solo, delicioso tazón de café.

Esta semana el programa Morning Edition estrena su serie acerca del café: la política, ciencia y la economía de esta bebida. En las venas de América Latina sin duda corre café. Las variaciones en su preparación son fantásticas. En México se toma el delicioso café de olla (el agua se hierve junto al grano del café, canela y piloncillo en una olla de barro); en Cuba se toma el famoso café cubano (el azúcar se agrega dentro del mismo contenedor donde cae el café cuando cuela, y se mezcla rápido, creando un espresso dulce y potente); y en Argentina, fieles a nuestra melancolía rioplatense, nos gusta una lágrima de café (unas gotas dentro de una taza de leche tibia y espumosa.)

Habiendo viajado bastante a lo largo de nuestro continente, frecuentemente noto con incredulidad a la gente que busca tomar café de Starbucks en lugares con tan venerables tradiciones cafeteras como Colombia o México. Pero incluso este fenómeno habla acerca del simbolismo socioeconómico del café: dónde lo compras, en qué lugar lo tomas, y en qué contenedor lo portas, dice mucho acerca de quién eres, en qué crees, y cuáles son tus aspiraciones.

Ya que el café es tan ubicuo en nuestro continente, naturalmente también es una presencia constante en nuestra música. Con frecuencia se usa de manera falazmente casual para hablar de las realidades sociopolíticas que afligen a los pueblos. En "A Falência do Café", el legendario músico Gilberto Gil arremete en contra la oligarquía del café en Brasil. En "Ay Mamá Inés", el músico cubano Bola De Nieve, sigilosamente inserta dentro de una canción 'divertida' un estribillo que habla volúmenes enciclopédicos acerca de la dinámica entre afrolatinos y europeos en Cuba a principios del siglo pasado: "Aqui estamo to´o los negro/que venimos a rogar/que nos concedan permiso/para cantar y bailar./¡Ay, mama Ine!, ¡Ay, mama Ine!/ Todo lo negro tomamo café"

Y por supuesto, el café también es sexo: tratándose de una bebida tan potente, que oscila entre la amargura y el empalago, ¿acaso podía ser de otra forma? El icónico Gran Combo De Puerto Rico canta: "Qué inspirado el creador cuando hizo a la mujer/Ay, qué bueno que le encargó que se dejara querer/Y trajo el mundo esa miel, ese debe ser su nombre/Y le regaló a los hombres azuquita pal café." Es una dulce descripción de lo bella que puede ser la pasión entre un hombre y una mujer.

Personalmente mi canción favorita en la que se menciona el café es "Você não entende nada/Cotidiano", que en realidad se trata de dos canciones brasileras (por Chico Buarque y Caetano Veloso, respectivamente) que frecuentemente se fusionan. Ambas canciones retratan un dantesco laberinto de monotonía burguesa. Es mucho más fácil componer canciones acerca de emociones intensas, como la ira, la lujuria o el amor, que capturar en una canción algo tan esquivo como la apatía. Lograrlo con tanta eficacia es lo que hace que Veloso y Buarque sean únicos en su capacidad como poetas líricos. Ambos se enfocan – y hasta se obsesionan- con los detalles enloquecedores de una vida rutinaria. Detalles como el café. Buarque canta: "Cuando llego a casa, nada me consuela/ pones la mesa/yo como. Yo como. (Yo te como a ti)...traeme el café con endulzante/lo tomo..." Bajo el sereno tono brasilero, bulle la ansiedad de los cantantes. Ocasionalmente surge la amenaza de que algo se zafe en esa monotonía, como cuando Veloso amenaza con antropofagia...¿o con sexo? A todo esto Veloso agrega: "Cada día ella hace todo igual...dice que me está esperando para cenar/y me besa con su boca de café...todo el día yo pienso en poder parar/ al mediodía pienso en decir 'no'/ y luego pienso en qué vida llevar/ y me callo con un boca llena de feijoada" (plato típico brasilero).

Por supuesto, ninguno de ellos jamás se animará a romper el cómodo hechizo en el que viven. Mañana la cena será servida a la misma hora, y el café también.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.