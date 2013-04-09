The Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne, Guest DJ

On this edition of All Songs Considered, Wayne Coyne, singer and creative force for The Flaming Lips, joins hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton to share songs and events that shaped his childhood, including the eery effect of a classic from The Beatles. We also hear an "amazing piece of dramatic, freaky music" from Tom Jones, and a contemporary cut from Beach House that's one of Coyne's current favorites.

"I absolutely get up every day and think, 'let's make some cool music.'"

The Flaming Lips consistently push the creative boundaries of music without making any apologies, and the band has been doing it for 30 years, with thirteen studio albums and countless other projects, including a completely re-imagined version of Pink Floyd's Dark Side Of The Moon. The Lips' latest, and highly anticipated upcoming album, is called The Terror, which you can now hear in its entirety on NPR's First Listen series, before it's released on April 16th.

On this edition of the program Coyne also gives us a look into The Flaming Lips' creative process and finding beauty in imperfection. "Anybody can make it perfect," Coyne says, "and perfect is the enemy of almost anything good in the world."

