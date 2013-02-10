© 2022
New Tango Favorites From 'Global Village'

By NPR Staff
Published February 10, 2013 at 3:30 PM EST
Argentinean singer Lucio Arce plays tango in the classic style.
Courtesy of the artist
World music DJ Betto Arcos returns to weekends on All Things Considered to share the music he's been playing on Global Village, the show he hosts on KPFK in Los Angeles. This week, Arcos brings his favorite new tracks from Argentinean and Uruguayan artists.

From the spirit of the old style rooted in the bordellos of Buenos Aires to the Andean style known as huayno to an approach that weaves in orchestral and electronic elements, Arcos' picks showcase the diverse landscape of tango.

