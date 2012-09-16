You Say Autumn, I Say Otoño: Fall Latin Music Preview

Fall music releases are wedged in between the summer slump and the sprint for holiday sales. NPR's Alt.Latino hosts Felix Contreras and Jasmine Garsd have picked three very different tracks expected in the coming season, from albums that reflect the diversity and innovation in Latin alternative music.

Veteran Mexican rockers Cafe Tacvba will release their first album in 5 years. Contreras and Garsd give us a sample of how it sounds.

The popular Colombian band Bomba Estereo refers to themselves as electro tropical. Their sophomore release has unexpected textures yet still remains true to their vision.

And when it's time to turn up the jams and dance, there's no better band than Chile's Astro.

The holidays aren't that far away, and there's lots of new music to discover before then. We'll get you started.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.