Carnegie Hall Live: Lang Lang Plays Bach, Schubert And Chopin

1 of 7 — Long famous for his flash and dazzle at the keyboard, pianist Lang Lang gave a surprisingly introspective concert of Bach, Schubert and Chopin at Carnegie Hall on May 29, 2012.

Long famous for his flash and dazzle at the keyboard, pianist Lang Lang gave a surprisingly introspective concert of Bach, Schubert and Chopin at Carnegie Hall on May 29, 2012.