Intern Uprising: Music We Missed In 2011

Every year, an insurmountable pile of new music is released, and we at NPR do our best to cover it — to play music we think you'll love. There are only so many days in a year.
NPR Music interns Becky Sullivan, Charlie Kaplan, Clare Flynn and Kwasi Ansu recently spoke to All Things Considered host Robert Siegel and NPR Music editor Frannie Kelley about four acts NPR didn't cover this year — and why we should have paid more attention to them. You can hear songs from each of those below, as well as more groups the NPR Music interns say did such good work this year, we'd be fools to miss them again in 2012.
Take a listen, and tell us (in the comments, or tweet @nprmusic) who else we need to keep an eye on next year.
— Alex Clare.
Alex Clare.
— Milo Greene.
Milo Greene.
— Whatever, Whenever.
— Rick Ross.
— Cat Martino
— PAPA.
PAPA.
— Cloud Nothings.
— Action Bronson.
— Ellie Goulding
— Tycho's Dive cover.
— Bear Hands.
— Meek Mill.
— Big Gigantic.
— Azealia Banks.
— Wagon Christ Toomorrow cover.
— RAC.
— Heems.
