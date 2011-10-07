The McClymonts: Country-Singing Sisters From Australia

Brooke, Samantha and Mollie McClymont are three sisters from Australia who have topped the charts Down Under — singing country music. Now, they're bringing their voices topside.

As The McClymonts, the three sisters have just released their latest album, Wrapped Up Good, and recently relocated to Nashville.

"It's always been a big dream for us three girls to one day, hopefully, get to come to Nashville and even just have a go at trying to showcase our music in this town," one sister says. "Now that we've had the opportunity — we've moved here in June — it's more than a dream come true for us, and we're just enjoying every minute of it."

In an interview with Weekend Edition Saturday host Scott Simon, the McClymont sisters discuss how they share lead vocal and songwriting duties, and even perform an a cappella snippet from the single "Wrapped Up Good."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.