© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tenors, Indie Sounds And Scarlatti: New Classical Albums

By Tom Huizenga
Published May 21, 2011 at 8:00 PM EDT
NOW Ensemble's new album <em>Awake</em> features five so-called indie classical composers.
New Amsterdam
NOW Ensemble's new album Awake features five so-called indie classical composers.

Dire predictions about classical music keep coming, and yet so do excellent recordings from all corners of the classical realm — a fact happily reflected in an eclectic mix of sounds that NPR Music's Tom Huizenga spins for Weekend All Things Considered host Guy Raz. Judd Greenstein's music cheerfully percolates with well-blended flavors from many genres. He's among the so-called indie classical composers who also heads up his own ensemble and record label. Then there's the awesomeness of French pianist Alexandre Tharaud, whose new Scarlatti disc ranges from ravishing to rollicking. The German tenor Jonas Kaufmann may be the opera geek's candidate for the next Placido Domingo; he's got matinee-idol looks and a rich, strong and charismatic voice to match. And finally, a forgotten Pole named Mieczyslaw Karlowicz, whose "Rebirth" symphony stands as dense and majestic as the composer's beloved Tatra Mountains.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Album art for NOW Ensemble
1 of 4  — Album art for NOW Ensemble
Album art for NOW Ensemble
/ New Amsterdam Records
Cover for Alexandre Tharaud
2 of 4  — Cover for Alexandre Tharaud
Cover for Alexandre Tharaud
/ Virgin Classics
Cover for Jonas Kaufmann.
3 of 4  — Cover for Jonas Kaufmann.
Cover for Jonas Kaufmann.
/ Decca Classics
Cover for Karlowicz.
4 of 4  — Cover for Karlowicz.
/ Naxos Records

Tom Huizenga
Tom Huizenga is a producer for NPR Music. He contributes a wide range of stories about classical music to NPR's news programs and is the classical music reviewer for All Things Considered. He appears regularly on NPR Music podcasts and founded NPR's classical music blog Deceptive Cadence in 2010.
See stories by Tom Huizenga