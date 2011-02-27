© 2022
Finnish Accordions, Schubert's Blues And A Soviet Concerto: New Classical CDs

By Tom Huizenga
Published February 27, 2011 at 9:00 AM EST
Courtesy of Deutsche Grammophon
Violinist Lisa Batiashvili grew up hearing her father play Shostakovich's music.

For classical music fans who can't survive on Bach and Brahms alone, and for curious listeners of all stripes, there's no lack of fascinating new albums to choose from. This happy fact is reflected in a multifarious mix of music that NPR Music's Tom Huizenga spins for Weekend All Things Considered host Guy Raz. Kronos Quartet teams up with a pair of Finnish composers and their tricked-out accordions, while pianist Gabriela Montero plays whatever comes to mind when someone mentions Argentina. And then there's baritone Matthias Goerne, relishing the dark side of Schubert, and young violinist Lisa Batiashvili, who conjures the sounds of Shostakovich from her childhood.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

