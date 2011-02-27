Finnish Accordions, Schubert's Blues And A Soviet Concerto: New Classical CDs

For classical music fans who can't survive on Bach and Brahms alone, and for curious listeners of all stripes, there's no lack of fascinating new albums to choose from. This happy fact is reflected in a multifarious mix of music that NPR Music's Tom Huizenga spins for Weekend All Things Considered host Guy Raz. Kronos Quartet teams up with a pair of Finnish composers and their tricked-out accordions, while pianist Gabriela Montero plays whatever comes to mind when someone mentions Argentina. And then there's baritone Matthias Goerne, relishing the dark side of Schubert, and young violinist Lisa Batiashvili, who conjures the sounds of Shostakovich from her childhood.

