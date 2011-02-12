Love Songs From The Mediterranean

Whether you love or loathe the holiday, Valentine's Day is never complete without a soundtrack. Betto Arcos hosts a program called Global Village on the Los Angeles station KPFK, which showcases music from around the world. He recently sat down with Weekend All Things Considered host Guy Raz to share his Valentine's Day picks — a special playlist of exclusively Mediterranean artists.

