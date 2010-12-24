© 2022
An 'Alt.Latino' Christmas

By NPR Staff
Published December 24, 2010 at 2:00 PM EST

Holiday traditions in Latin America run the gamut from Texas to Tierre del Fuego. There are parrandas in Puerto Rico, pastorelas in Mexico and Christmas trees and mistletoe in the U.S. This Christmas, Alt.Latino hosts Felix Contreras and Jasmine Garsd join Weekend Edition Saturday's Scott Simon to help put a contemporary spin on some of these traditions.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

