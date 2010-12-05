© 2022
The 12th Annual Director's Cuts Gift Guide

By Ned Wharton
Published December 5, 2010 at 8:15 AM EST

OK, you've bought Kanye West's best-selling album for your boyfriend, you'll stuff the Taylor Swift CD into your sister's stocking and you've downloaded The Beatles onto a new iPod for your mom and dad. What else is out there for the music fans on your holiday shopping list? Weekend Edition's Ned Wharton is back with the 2010 edition of his Director's Cuts Music Gift Guide.

Brothers
Cover for Second Side
Cover for Pop Negro
Cover for Who is Harry Nilsson (And Why Is Everybody Talkin' About Him)
Cover for I Am Not
Cover for Gorecki Symphony No. 3
Cover for December Songs
Cover for Welcome Yule: An English Christmas Revels
Ned Wharton
Ned Wharton is a senior producer and music director for Weekend Edition.
