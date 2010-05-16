A Five-Song Playlist, From 'Morning Becomes Eclectic'

This week, Weekend All Things Considered is broadcasting from NPR West in Southern California. So host Guy Raz checked in with Jason Bentley, host of the influential music program Morning Becomes Eclectic, out of KCRW in Santa Monica.

Bentley played five songs he's been digging lately, including music from new records by Avi Buffalo, Johann Johannsson, Frazey Ford and Delta Spirit. Bentley led off with a cut recorded at KCRW featuring Jose James, a singer fluent in both R&B and jazz.

1 of 5 — Jose James / 2 of 5 — Cover for Avi Buffalo / 3 of 5 — Cover for Johann Johannsson / 4 of 5 — Frazey Ford cover / 5 of 5 — Cover for Delta Spirit /

