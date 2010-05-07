Rosanne Cash In Concert: A Night Of Songs And Storytelling

Last week, singer-songwriter Rosanne Cash joined NPR for a special night of stories and music at Seattle's Moore Theatre. Part concert and part interview with All Things Considered host Michele Norris, the performance sheds light on Cash's life, her family and the music that ties it all together.

Cash has been telling stories that are both heartbreaking and uplifting for more than 30 years. She is Johnny Cash's first child -- the daughter of his first wife, Vivian Liberto -- and has fully embraced the family business: music. At 18, she began performing as a backup singer for her father and her stepmother June Carter Cash, and shortly thereafter launched her own solo career.

Now, with three decades of recording, performing, writing and touring the world under her belt, she still counts being a mother of five children as one of her greatest accomplishments. In NPR on Location With Rosanne Cash, she -- along with daughter Chelsea Crowell, who joins her on stage for the first time ever -- continues the great Cash family tradition of bringing listeners to tears while celebrating the power of redemption.

Hear Rosanne Cash's reflections on her life as a mother and daughter, as well as the songs these roles inspired her to write, in this hour-long special.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.