Sacred Songs And DJs: New Classical CDs

Classical music is still busy shaking off old stereotypes. But sniff out the right CDs, and one thing is clear -- it's not boring. As these fascinating new releases prove, the music has the power to delight, surprise and overwhelm.

From the melting pot of Istanbul comes 18th-century Ottoman music that swirls with the sound of neys, tanburs and percussion. Contemporary chants from Kiev shimmer with overtone halos. A violin soars amid a haze of electronics, and a bittersweet melody by Schubert becomes sublime in the hands of the perceptive pianist.

