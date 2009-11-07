© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Director's Cuts: The 10th Anniversary Edition

By Ned Wharton
Published November 7, 2009 at 3:44 PM EST

Liane Hansen isn't the only one celebrating 20 years at Weekend Edition this week. It's my 20th year on the program as well, and the 10th since we began making Director's Cuts recommendations.

For this decade anniversary, I decided to check up on three alumni of Director's Cuts: film composer Steve Ulrich, also of a band called Big Lazy; folk singer Carol Noonan; and singer-songwriter Tom Freund.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Bored To Death
1 of 3  — Bored To Death
/
Carol Noonan
2 of 3  — Carol Noonan
/
Tom Freund
3 of 3  — Tom Freund
/

Ned Wharton
Ned Wharton is a senior producer and music director for Weekend Edition.
See stories by Ned Wharton