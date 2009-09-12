Recent Highlights From 'Song Of The Day'

Every weekday, NPR Music's Song of the Day features a new piece of music — and gives users a chance to play the track, link to the artist's Web sites and read about what makes each selection special.

But five songs a week can seem like a lot of music, so host Guy Raz regularly brings in Song of the Day editor Stephen Thompson to showcase the latest highlights. This time around, they discussed Malcolm Middleton's "Red Travellin' Socks" (a surprisingly lilting pop song from a member of the bleak Scottish rock group Arab Strap), Japandroids' "Young Hearts Spark Fire" (an unhinged garage-band jam that's so enthusiastic, it seems in danger of bursting) and Yim Yames' "Long Long Long" (a reverent and beautiful Beatles cover by My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James).

