Latina Jazz: Spanish-Speaking Vocalists

By Felix Contreras
Published July 25, 2009 at 12:49 AM EDT
Every now and then, I speak with Scott Simon about various styles of music that come from the Spanish-speaking world. This time, we discussed four different female vocalists.

Here are four albums, all largely sung in Spanish, which all embrace old traditions to create something new. Many of the artists featured here are part of a larger movement among jazz musicians from Latin American countries to create a sound that borrows equally from Latin music and jazz.

And to round it up to five, I picked another favorite vocalist.

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
