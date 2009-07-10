© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Live' With The Fred Hersch Pocket Orchestra

Fresh Air | By Kevin Whitehead
Published July 10, 2009 at 10:43 AM EDT

Pianist and composer Fred Hersch has performed in solo, duo, trio and quintet settings.

In 2003, he received a Guggenheim Memorial Fellowship, which he used to create Leaves of Grass, a composition inspired by the poems of Walt Whitman.

Fred Hersch Pocket Orchestra: Live at Jazz Standard is his newest album, coming on the heels of a 2006 solo disc, Fred Hersch in Amsterdam: Live at the Bimhuis.

Fresh Air's jazz critic has a review.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Kevin Whitehead
Kevin Whitehead is the jazz critic for NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. Currently he reviews for The Audio Beat and Point of Departure.
See stories by Kevin Whitehead