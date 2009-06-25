Summer Song Favorites: 'Brandy'

Singer-songwriter Todd Snider hears the sound of summer in the song "Brandy" by Looking Glass.

In an interview with NPR's Melissa Block, Snider remembers hearing the song when he was a little kid. "We were grilling outside, and the radio was playing, and [my father] had the grill spatula, and he was making burgers," he says. "And when that song came on, he pretended that spatula was a microphone, and he sang and danced to it."

For Snider, the song is a reminder of happy times. "I love the background — the horns make me think of the '70s," he says. "I miss this time in America." Snider was only 6 years old when he first heard the song, and he still loves it. "Every time that song comes on now, it makes me very happy," he says.

