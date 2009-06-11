The Least Appropriate Wedding Songs Ever

Planning a wedding involves a lot of decision-making. After all, not only is it the bride and groom's special day, but it also necessitates being special in front of as many people as they can afford to feed. Sometimes, between deciding on the cummerbund color, the bachelor-party policy and the cake flavor, the music styling can get lost. All Things Considered recently asked its listeners and commenters to send in stories about the worst choices for wedding songs they've ever encountered.

Apparently, there's no shortage of people who make misguided choices for wedding processions, father-daughter dances, cake-cuttings and everything in between. Here are five of the least appropriate songs ever heard at weddings, but if you've heard something even worse, send us your story.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.