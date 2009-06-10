© 2022
Song For Our Times: Elizabeth And The Catapult

By Elizabeth Blair
Published June 10, 2009 at 1:35 PM EDT

Just about everyone has been affected by the financial crisis, directly or indirectly. Songwriter Elizabeth Ziman used it as creative inspiration. She wrote a song about the crisis on Wall Street for her band, Elizabeth & The Catapult. "Taller Children" is the new album's title track.

Ziman and band mate Danny Molad recently spoke to NPR's Elizabeth Blair about how they wrote and recorded the song. Hear "Taller Children" take shape below.

Elizabeth Blair
Elizabeth Blair is a Peabody Award-winning senior producer/reporter on the Arts Desk of NPR News.
