Song For Our Times: Elizabeth And The Catapult

Just about everyone has been affected by the financial crisis, directly or indirectly. Songwriter Elizabeth Ziman used it as creative inspiration. She wrote a song about the crisis on Wall Street for her band, Elizabeth & The Catapult. "Taller Children" is the new album's title track.

Ziman and band mate Danny Molad recently spoke to NPR's Elizabeth Blair about how they wrote and recorded the song. Hear "Taller Children" take shape below.

