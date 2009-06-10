Let This Entertain You: 'Gypsy,' 50 Years Later

One of the classics of American musical theater, Gypsy premiered in 1959 with a cast headlined by Ethel Merman.

Though that production failed to win any of the eight Tony Awards for which it was nominated, its original cast album picked up a Grammy, and Gypsy went on to have a long life as one of Broadway's most-revived musicals.

Now, timed to coincide with the show's 50th anniversary, Sony has reissued the original cast recording. Classical music critic Lloyd Schwartz had a listen, and he's ready to say how well the album has held up.

