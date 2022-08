Jazz singer and pianist Blossom Dearie, who died Feb. 7 at the age of 82, was a great singer with the tiniest of voices. The albums she recorded in the 1950s with Norman Granz of Verve Records are regarded as cult classics. Fresh Air remembers Dearie with an interview from 1998.

This interview was originally broadcast on March 31, 1998.

