Home Recordings From Weezer Frontman

Rivers Cuomo, the lead singer, guitarist and songwriter of the rock band Weezer, has released a solo set of at-home demos called Alone and Alone II. Cuomo released the first CD in 2007, and the second CD in Nov. 2008. The CDs feature demo versions of songs from Weezer's albums, as well as a few original songs and outtakes not heard before.

Cuomo is well-known for including Weezer's fans in his songwriting process. In March 2008, he asked fans to submit song ideas via a collaborative project on YouTube called "Let's Write A Sawng." The project featured YouTube videos of Cuomo walking fans through his process of songwriting as he worked with submissions from fans.

