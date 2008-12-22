Elliott Carter at 100: A Trio of Tributes

American composer Elliott Carter celebrates his 100th birthday this month, and three new CDs have been released in honor of the occasion: Oppens Plays Carter, by pianist Ursula Oppens; Elliott Carter: 100th Anniversary Release (a two-disc set, with a bonus DVD, featuring the pieces Mosaic, Dialogues, Enchanted Preludes, and Scrivo In Vento) from the New Music Concerts Ensemble; and Carter: String Quartets Nos. 1 & 5 from the Pacifica Quartet. Fresh Air's classical music critic has a review.

