© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Year In Review: The Top Pop Of 2008

Fresh Air | By Ken Tucker
Published December 16, 2008 at 10:42 AM EST

Rock critic Ken Tucker offers up his top 10 lists of the best albums and singles of 2008:

Albums

Raphael Saadiq, The Way I See It (Columbia)

Titan, It's All Pop! (Numero)

Bob Dylan, Tell Tale Signs (Columbia)

Girl Talk, Feed The Animals (Illegal Art)

All-Girl Summer Fun Band, Looking Into It (Agsfb Music)

Fiery Furnaces, Remember (Thrill Jockey)

TV On The Radio, Dear Science (Interscope)

The Magnetic Fields, Distortion (Merge)

My Morning Jacket, Evil Urges (ATO)

Andy Zwerling, Hold Up The Sky (andyzwerling.com)

Singles

M.I.A., "Paper Planes"

Alejandro Escovedo, "Always a Friend"

Hayes Carll, "She Left Me For Jesus"

Li'l Wayne, "Lollipop"

Beyonce, "Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)"

Miley Cyrus, "See You Again" Music top 10

Taylor Swift, "You Belong"

Kanye West, "Love Lockdown"

Ashton Shepherd, "I Ain't Dead Yet"

Elvis Costello & The Imposters, "No Hiding Place"

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Ken Tucker
Ken Tucker reviews rock, country, hip-hop and pop music for Fresh Air. He is a cultural critic who has been the editor-at-large at Entertainment Weekly, and a film critic for New York Magazine. His work has won two National Magazine Awards and two ASCAP-Deems Taylor Awards. He has written book reviews for The New York Times Book Review and other publications.
See stories by Ken Tucker