Year In Review: The Top Pop Of 2008

Rock critic Ken Tucker offers up his top 10 lists of the best albums and singles of 2008:

Albums

Raphael Saadiq, The Way I See It (Columbia)

Titan, It's All Pop! (Numero)

Bob Dylan, Tell Tale Signs (Columbia)

Girl Talk, Feed The Animals (Illegal Art)

All-Girl Summer Fun Band, Looking Into It (Agsfb Music)

Fiery Furnaces, Remember (Thrill Jockey)

TV On The Radio, Dear Science (Interscope)

The Magnetic Fields, Distortion (Merge)

My Morning Jacket, Evil Urges (ATO)

Andy Zwerling, Hold Up The Sky (andyzwerling.com)

Singles

M.I.A., "Paper Planes"

Alejandro Escovedo, "Always a Friend"

Hayes Carll, "She Left Me For Jesus"

Li'l Wayne, "Lollipop"

Beyonce, "Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)"

Miley Cyrus, "See You Again" Music top 10

Taylor Swift, "You Belong"

Kanye West, "Love Lockdown"

Ashton Shepherd, "I Ain't Dead Yet"

Elvis Costello & The Imposters, "No Hiding Place"

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.