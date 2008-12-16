Classical CDs For Budget Shoppers

Shopping on a budget for the holidays this year? I'm always on the lookout for recordings that are pleasing to the ears and the pocketbook. Think about several things when shopping for budget-priced classical CDs. First, prices vary widely, so look around. Second, if you're shopping online, deal with a seller who responds quickly with a firm arrival date. And finally, understand that many budget CDs are re-releases, hence the low price. But some are as good as (or better than) higher-priced, more recent recordings of the same works. Here are five that made my list this season.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.