Delta Spirit's 'Ode To Sunshine'

Part alt-country, part indi-rock, the band Delta Spirit burst onto the stage this year with its debut album Ode to Sunshine. The album is packed with serious messages set to pop riffs, thrown together with everything but the kitchen sink, including the occasional percussive trash can lid. Host Scott Simon talks to front-man Matt Vasquez and bassist Brandon Young about the struggles of the road and unusual album art.

