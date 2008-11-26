Gamble And Huff, Riding Philly's 'Love Train'

Producers Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff helped pioneer the sound of Philadelphia soul. Their renowned record label, Philadelphia International, produced the hits "Love Train," "Backstabbers" and "The Love I Lost."

Together, Gamble and Huff were responsible for 15 gold singles and 22 gold albums, eight of which went platinum; they were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2008.

"We wanted to take social themes and translate them to commercial recordings," Kenny Gamble said in 1988. "Philadelphia International was about spreading love."

Gamble and Huff have a new box set called Love Train.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.