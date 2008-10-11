Sesame Street: The World Is A Playground

Sesame Street has been around for almost 40 years and airs in 120 countries. To accentuate the show's worldwide reach, Sesame Workshop and Putumayo Kids have released a new CD and DVD called Sesame Street Playground. It features songs and Muppets from Sesame Streets in every corner of the world. Here, Big Bird and South Africa's Zikwe talk about a new CD that promotes cultures across the globe.

Dan Storper, founder of Putumayo World Music, says that the aim of the label's kids division has always been to teach children about the world's many cultures. Through melodic and upbeat music, it's much easier to learn, so it was a natural pairing to join forces with Sesame Street.

