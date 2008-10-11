© 2022
Sesame Street: The World Is A Playground

By Scott Simon
Published October 11, 2008 at 5:20 AM EDT

Sesame Street has been around for almost 40 years and airs in 120 countries. To accentuate the show's worldwide reach, Sesame Workshop and Putumayo Kids have released a new CD and DVD called Sesame Street Playground. It features songs and Muppets from Sesame Streets in every corner of the world. Here, Big Bird and South Africa's Zikwe talk about a new CD that promotes cultures across the globe.

Dan Storper, founder of Putumayo World Music, says that the aim of the label's kids division has always been to teach children about the world's many cultures. Through melodic and upbeat music, it's much easier to learn, so it was a natural pairing to join forces with Sesame Street.

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
