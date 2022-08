Composer Gregorio Allegri's "Miserere" is a piece of choral music so powerful that a 17th-century pope decreed it could be played only during the week leading to Easter — and then only in the Sistine Chapel. Jesse Kornbluth of HeadButler.com talks about the "Miserere" with Jacki Lyden.

