Rock critic Ken Tucker reviews Distortion by New York City band The Magnetic Fields. Front man and producer Stephin Merritt uses feedback between electrified instruments to create distorted white noise — hence the album title.

Accompanying Merritt on the new album is cellist Sam Davol, pianist Claudia Gonson, guitarist John Woo and Daniel Handler on accordion.

